Thalia makes strong revelations about her Lyme disease

A few years ago the Mexican singer Thalía announced that she was suffering from Lyme disease; In a recent interview he had for Galore magazine, he told me how difficult it has been to live with this condition, "almost nobody knows that I wake up every day with a pain that spreads throughout my body, I feel that a bus ran over me, I fight against Lyme disease every hour of my life. "

In social networks we can always see Thalia with a big smile and the best attitude, however, the reality she lives is different. "It's an unpredictable disease, some days I feel better than others, other times I feel terrible and when I'm lucky, I'm like new."

Tommy Mottola's wife said in this interview that discipline and his daily routine has allowed him to cope with the ravages of the disease that afflicts him. "I have learned to put the mind before the body, no matter how I feel."

I jump out of bed every morning and start my routine, discipline is my best friend, along with exercise and a healthy diet.

"Maintaining a positive, focused attitude and living with gratitude are the best recipe to survive this."

Previously American singer Justin Bieber, revealed to suffer from Lyme disease. Via social networks Thalia sent this message to the young pop singer:

Living with Lyme is surviving every minute, together we help each other. Share your pain Justin, the Lyme community is here to help you.

"That's why we have to take care of ourselves and exercise, eat well, feed ourselves and check ourselves constantly. The Lyme warriors are not alone, we all have each other and we all support each other."