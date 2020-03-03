Thalia is confused with Jennifer López for this photograph

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the painting, the release of the new single and music video 'Lo Siento Mucho' by Thalía and Río Roma, the famous woman shared in her official Instagram account a photograph of the behind the scenes of the clip recording and came to be compared with Jennifer López , even confused with the Diva of the Bronx.

In the snapshot appears the singer very well-groomed with a high tail, elegant makeup and a black outfit that steals the looks for the detail she has in the neck, but what is definitely the center of attention are her eyes, because He chose to use light green pupils.

Before the publication, Internet users pointed out in the comments section that the famous looked very similar to JLO, they even confused her, ensuring that when they saw the picture without thinking they thought it was the Puerto Rican singer.

The incredible change of the singer's look for this video clip left her with many compliments and positive comments, however, there were those who chose to attack her explaining that she was already big to be seen in this way and even called her naca.

But as it is already known, the interpreter is not bothered at all, since she usually ignores them and moves on with her life as an artist, pleasing her Instagram followers, whom she constantly consents with various photographs of her daily life and her life labor.

Thalia's important return to the ballads

The singer in collaboration with the Rio Roma duo launched on February 27 the collaboration entitled 'Lo Siento Mucho', a powerful ballad that marks the return of the famous pop ballads and the singers José Luis and Raúl.

Both the theme and the music video are already available on all digital platforms for streaming and has managed to have a great reception by the public.







