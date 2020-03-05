Thalia gets scandalous dress and is praised by everyone

Share it:

There is no day that Thalia is giving what to talk about and this time she did it not for a song, but for a scandalous dress that left her millions of fans with her mouth open, because nobody waited for her to put it on.

It turns out that the elegant, but scandalous garment only covered half the figure of the singer, while the other side was a transparent fabric causing all kinds of reactions among her fans, who were mostly fascinated with her enviable waist.

"You looked spectacular live, how privileged I felt to be with you at that time," "Suddenly my hunger took off, gorgeous," "for me this was the best dress of the night," they wrote to Tommy Mottola's wife.

Remember that the Mexican has always wanted to be fashionable and so she tries to prove it in the best galas in Hollywood, where she is seen with exclusive designs of the most prestigious designer houses of the moment.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago Thalía premiered a new song next to Rio Roma, so it gave a lot to talk about due to the lyrics where the actress also uses a somewhat high-sounding language according to some Internet users.