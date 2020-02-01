Thalia dismisses people from her team for an unforgivable mistake

Share it:

Singer Thalia, wife of businessman Tommy Mottola and who lives with him and his family in New York, enrages his work staff for a mistake he makes and for which she also did something wrong.

Although most of the time Thalia shows her affectionate side in social networks, she also has her share of anger, and when it is with good reason she does not hesitate to show it.

Through a video that he posts on his Instagram account, Thalía, singer of songs like Amor a la Mexicana and Equivocada, explains what made her angry to the point of making the decision to "cut heads" (fire people).

And it happened that the aunt of the actress and singer Camila Sodi also had a tremendous shame when attending a radio program and her staff did not inform her that they made changes to the agenda.

It was something terrible, terrifying, distressing, the worst thing that could happen to the artist at the height of life, “says the protagonist of soap operas like Rosalinda.

What Thalia did was to confuse the radio program she attended as a guest with another one from the competition.

In the end they hadn't told me they had changed the radio and I mentioned the wrong radio. I was like a real pen … sativa. There are heads that have rolled today, "he says on Instagram.









Thalía is currently promoting the song Ya ya te saber me, which sings in musical collaboration with Mau and Ricky.