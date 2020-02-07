Thalia could not do more and broke into tears after tremendous mischief of her youngest son

Motherhood is difficult and even celebrities have good and bad days. On this occasion it was Thalia's turn, who could not hold back the crying because of the… tremendous mischief that her youngest son did to her!

Through her Instagram stories, the Mexican shared the surprise and fright that took when Mateo broke a cassette, and not only that, but the singer found the long tape throughout the house.

Mateo Alejandro, where did you get this tape? You broke it, but I'm going to tell you, if it has a name I'm going to faint because they are the ones I recorded when I was your age ”.

Between sobs, the singer of "Love to the Mexican" questioned Mateo for his mischief, and is that he said that it is a great treasure, although it seems a simple tape:

“My God, I'm falling with the tape. It can't be this! Mateo, this is a treasure for me. This Mateo, this, there, is music. ”

With information from El Universal.

