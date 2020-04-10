Thalía celebrates María Félix on Instagram and defines her personality

Share it:

Thalía, Mexican singer and actress always said to be a fan of the late María Félix and it is through Instagram that she evokes her artistic legacy in her month, since she was born and died on April 8 (1914-2002) .Tommy's wife Mottola writes what he thinks of María Félix.

Thalía posts on Instagram a photograph of María Félix, who was originally from Álamos, Sonora, Mexico, and made a brilliant career in show business by acting in 47 films made between Mexico, Spain, France, Italy and Argentina.

Tribute to the maximum diva of Mexican cinema # MaríaFelix, unique, temperamental and seductive. Living myth and defined by Jean Cocteau as "so much and so intense is its beauty, that it hurts," says Thalía.

Thalía's fans immediately write what they think of María Félix, La Doña, and the publication of the soap opera star like Marimar.

Wow !!!!! I love it!!!! Incredible !!! "," Wow !!! That lasts "," Thalía must do to the lady in the series "," You have to do the series of Maria Felix, you are the one "," Pretty Mary, Mary of the soul, Maria of the neighborhood. "

Through her comments, followers of Thalía mention that she is the actress indicated to play María Félix in a television series or soap opera.

María Félix, an international star

María Félix is ​​considered one of the most important female figures of the so-called Golden Age of Mexican cinema. In addition to possessing a unique beauty, she also demonstrated an acting talent.

Through her films, she shared the stage with several of the great Latin American film stars of the time and was directed in the cinema by personalities such as Jean Renoir, Luis Buñuel, Jean Gabin, among others.

María Félix is ​​considered the most outstanding artist and worthy ambassador of the seventh art both in her country and in the world.

