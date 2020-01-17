Thalia boasts porcelain skin in nets at 48

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Mexican singer and actress Thalía "humiliated" all the young women who double their age by showing off their enviable porcelain skin without any touch-ups on social networks with a couple of photographs where her eternal youth shines at almost 50 year old.

The interpreter of songs like "Manias", "Wrong" and "I don't remember", is happily enjoying her 48 years, but she stands out among all the celebrities that are around her age, because it is considered one of the most beautiful and preserved of the industry.

Due to her perfect complexion, she decided to share some photographs where she poses in front of natural light and shows that she does not need any type of retouching to look amazing, because some celebrities do have the need to go to the retouching of their photographs with Photoshop to Look better and younger.

Thalia along with other celebrities still remain like all young girls, despite being mothers and reaching half a centenary. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek and Maribel Guardia, continue to boast an endless youth.

It is worth mentioning that singer Thalia keeps her fans impatient for her new record material, of which very little is known to date, but what is a fact is that she is already working on this and probably giving it the finishing touches.

From time to time he decides to give his followers a taste of what will come with the new album by publishing images of her in recording studios, with extravagant looks and has even shared images with Pabllo Vittar, the Colombian drag singer with whom he could collaborate for her first single and would appear alongside her in the official video.