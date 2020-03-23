Thalía boasts incredible outfit surrounded by flames for her new video

Share it:

In the launch box of 'Shy', Thalía's new single with the Brazilian drag queen and singer Pabllo Vitar, the famous one shared with her followers one of the incredible outfits she used during the recordings of the music video.

The performer fascinated her fans with a sensational outfit in black and red leather and surrounded by fire with the idea of ​​promoting her latest single.

After the unexpected launch of 'Shy', Thalía began to share different photographs of the outfits she used during the recording of the video, which already has more than 3 million views and has enchanted her audience.

It was at the end of last year when the singer, through her official Instagram account, shared a behind-the-scenes photograph of the video, unleashing strong suspicions about her new record material, and until last weekend when that song arrived.

She recently invited her followers to watch for an Instagram live that she will perform during the next few hours, as she will be accepting requests to appear with her while they dance and model together.