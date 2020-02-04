Thalia and the day that made Shakira less in a show

Share it:

After giving a tremendous show at the 2020 Super Bowl, next to Jennifer Lopez, Shakira gained worldwide popularity so the show's colleagues were fascinated by the talent that the Colombian wasted on stage.

And although some Internet users claim that the interpreter of Que que tume usted, has become an idol of other artists, others remember when Thalia made it less in an interview several years ago where a fan apparently asked her if she knew her, an action which It bothered her according to users.

"You can see Thalia's envy in her response. Well, she was obviously more recognized at that time than Shakira", "And now Shakira tramples on Thalia, what life is and turns around, Shakira international and Thalia is barely" , the users wrote.

Remember that Thalia has a much more extensive trajectory than Shakira, because for several years she dabbled in music, but the Colombian overnight swept the world.

As if that were not enough, the Mexican has preferred to move further away from the stages because she has dedicated herself to the business field and the care of her children, while Shak prefers to focus on new music in addition to collaborating with other artists such as Anuel and Maluma with whom she has achieved more popularity

It is worth mentioning that Thalia's fans expect her to make a world tour soon, because for years she moved away to focus on other issues as stated at the beginning.