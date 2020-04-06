TV Shows

Thalía and Maluma will make a musical dumbbell again

April 5, 2020
Edie Perez
The singer Thalía, originally from Mexico City and who is currently based in New York, published on her Instagram account this Sunday an image that appears next to the Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and titled "Let's go for more!".

Thalía and Maluma pose together in an image that pleases fans of both artists, since through her, the singer of I do not remember would be announcing that they will work together again.

Since that night, Maluma baby! Let's go for more! ", Writes Thalía in the title of the photograph that is going viral.

During 2016, Thalía and Maluma released the musical duet Desde que noche o, which became a success in many countries.

The admirers of the artists enjoyed their musical union in a video in which Thalía and Maluma are loving and sensual.

The song recounts a sensual encounter that could be transformed into something else, after its protagonists meet in a club during a night of fun.

The video for From That Night was recorded in the China Town neighborhood in New York City, under the direction of Carlos Pérez, from Elastic People.




And given the success the singers had, they would now be preparing a new musical collaboration that Thalía was referring to with her publication on Instagram.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

