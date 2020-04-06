Thalía and Maluma will make a musical dumbbell again

Share it:

The singer Thalía, originally from Mexico City and who is currently based in New York, published on her Instagram account this Sunday an image that appears next to the Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and titled "Let's go for more!".

Thalía and Maluma pose together in an image that pleases fans of both artists, since through her, the singer of I do not remember would be announcing that they will work together again.

Since that night, Maluma baby! Let's go for more! ", Writes Thalía in the title of the photograph that is going viral.

During 2016, Thalía and Maluma released the musical duet Desde que noche o, which became a success in many countries.

The admirers of the artists enjoyed their musical union in a video in which Thalía and Maluma are loving and sensual.

The song recounts a sensual encounter that could be transformed into something else, after its protagonists meet in a club during a night of fun.

And given the success the singers had, they would now be preparing a new musical collaboration that Thalía was referring to with her publication on Instagram.

