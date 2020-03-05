TFT Galaxias details its new Pass + and more news

Share it:

The Riot Games team continues to work hard in the development of Set 3 of Teamfight Tactics and little by little it is allowing us to know the many novelties that will be added to the title with the arrival of Galaxies. A week ago we told you about the changes in the compositions and today, the company has announced the incorporation of the new TFT Galaxias Pass +, in addition to other news about the store and the mobile version, and we tell you all the details so you know what we can get if we decide to get hold of it and what else awaits us in the new version of the title.

How is TFT Galaxias Pass +

The first thing to clarify is that with the arrival of Galaxies, set passes will no longer be beta passes. So, in this third set we can get hold of a free pass that will be very similar to the previous ones and it will include much better arenas and a few space-themed emoticons and two mini-legends at the end. Also, as we have been commenting, We can also get a payment pass called Pass + that will include additional rewards and premium cosmetic elements that will be unlocked as we play, in addition to the free pass rewards.

The Galaxias Pass + will cost 1350 RP and as soon as we buy it, we will receive all the premium rewards that we have unlocked so far, so it will not be necessary to get the TFT Galaxias Pass + the first day. The progression in the Pass + to get better rewards can be made until 8:00 p.m. on July 9 (Spanish peninsular time), at which time such content will no longer be available.

On the other hand, everyone who decides to buy the Teamfight Tactics Galaxias Pass + will have immediate access to more than 20 different reward levels and the UFO Spirit, which will have a new mode of transport. In the same way, when advancing in the progression of the Pass + we will unlock the 1 and 2 star versions of the astronaut excavator mole, a special limited time edition that will have a suit and a galactic shovel ideal for digging space graves.

But the rewards of the TFT Galaxias Pass + will not stay here. Riot Games has also decided to introduce a new type of cosmetic content known as Sparks that will serve to modify the damage particles of our mini-legends and units. There will be three levels of Sparks, each with more impact and style than the previous one. In addition, there will also be several mini-legend eggs to unlock and a couple of additional rewards will be added at the end of the Pass +, among which a guaranteed legendary mini-legend will be included.

With all this, you may be wondering how you will progress within the Normal Pass and the Pass + to get better rewards in Teamfight Tactics Galaxias. Well, Riot has got rid of the Lighting Orb and has decided that Now we will receive a fixed amount of EXP every time we finish a game of TFT. In this way, we can advance in the Pass with each game we play. On the other hand, the missions will also undergo changes with the arrival of Set 3. Now, there will be 3 that appear every week instead of 6 and each will grant a total of 200EXP. Similarly, there will be more variety of missions and some will be more difficult to complete than we have seen so far.

Other news from TFT Galaxias

The new distribution of the Passes will not be the only great novelty that Riot will incorporate into TFT with Galaxies. The company also just announced that there will be modifications to the qualifying rewards. From now on, in each set of TeamFight Tactics, Riot will distribute a special variant of the most iconic mini-legend of the same, with a system inspired by the victorious aspects of LoL. Of course, to get this mini-legend will have to reach Gold or higher throughout the season. Of course, the most loyal users of the title will be rewarded so there will be one for The elements rise and another for the first season TFT rankings.

Further, TFT will also undergo changes in the mini-legend purchasing system. First, Riot will recover variants of mini-legends from previous series, such as Shisa Heroica, so we can buy them directly from the store. In this way, we can get a variant of a star of the mini-legend in question or improve to the next level what we already have if we buy it again. On the other hand, Set 3 of Teamfight Tactics will also bring new Odyssey-themed sands which will be available individually for 1380 RP each or in a package of 3 for 2900 RP.

TFT for mobile

Finally, Riot Games has also taken the opportunity to bring news about the mobile version of TFT. Although there is still no specific date for this, the arrival of Galaxies will also mean that of the mobile version of the title. Of course, to ensure a good launching experience, the store will not be fully available from the beginning. What yes it will be available from the first day it will be the Pass + and the normal Pass, so we can get the same rewards as on PC and play the same missions. In addition, progress will be saved between platforms, so we only have to make sure that we are logged in to TFT with the same Riot account on PC and mobile to have the same content in both versions of the game.

And here the What's new in Teamfight Tactics Galaxias today. Recall that for now there is no confirmed launch day for this Set 3 of TFT, but Riot Games is committed to offering more news little by little until it reaches the market. Of course, we will continue here to inform you of everything and that way you can face the changes and improvements that the game will suffer in a less abrupt way.