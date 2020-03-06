TFT Galaxias details its changes in carousel, economy, combat and objects

Share it:

The Set 3 of Teamfight Tactics is getting closer and in Riot Games they do not stop offering us information about the novelties that they will introduce in the game with him. Yesterday we told you about his new Pass +, the rewards and the mobile version and previously we knew details about the changes that will be in the compositions. Well, today, Riot's team has informed us that there will also be changes in the carousel, economy, combat and objects of TFT Galaxies and we bring you all the details about it.

Carousel

The first great novelty of the Carousel is that with the arrival of Galaxies, in the first one only cost Champions will appear 1. But there will be more news. With the arrival of Set 3 to Teamfight Tactics, the Spatula will reappear in the first Carousel, although with much less frequency than it had when it was introduced at the beginning of The Elements Rise. Further, It will be possible to find complete objects before reaching the fifth Carousel and from the sixth we can find components. Similarly, to make everything even more dynamic, Riot Games will introduce new Carousel distributions. With all these changes, we can find situations that test our mental speed because, for example, we can run into a second Carousel that only contains complete objects, having to change our plan of action to adapt to this situation.

Economy

In regards to the economy, Galaxias will also bring important changes so that everything is more tight and fair with all players. Now, Rare orbs with gold and champions will not appear in the first two rounds of PvE and passive gain per phase will go from 1-2-5-4-5-5 to 0-2-2-3-4-5-5. This, together with the changes of the Carousel that we have just presented, will make the initial decision making more important and difficult, adding strategic value at the beginning of the games. Of course, the reduction of gold may seem like a task to many TFT players, but Riot has thought about everything and that is why it will also introduce another important change with the arrival of Galaxies. The odds of obtaining champions at level 3 according to their rank will go from 70% / 25% / 5% / 0% / 0% to 70% / 30% / 0% / 0% / 0%. In this way we will not be in a hurry when the store offer contains one or more cost 3 champions and we cannot afford them at level 3.

On the other hand, the gold of the streaks will be received during the PvE rounds and the key points of the streaks will change 2-3 (1 gold), 4-6 (2 gold), 7+ (3 gold) to 2-3 (1 gold), 4-5 (2 gold), 6+ (3 of gold). This will increase the viability of aspiring to a winning or losing streak and we will no longer limit ourselves to accepting it as it comes. Finally, to avoid advantages, Riot will also ban the sale of champions during the Carousel phase in Teamfight Tactics Galaxias, which will help make the competition more balanced.

Combat

To continue, those responsible for TFT have also announced that Set 3 of the game will be accompanied by major changes in combat and damage to players. On the one hand, the difference in damage we will receive in each round will be reduced depending on the results of the match. Thus, the basic damage will go from 0/2/3/4/5/6/7 to 0/3/4/6/10/14/20, while the additional damage will be 1 for each champion that survives, independently of the cost or the level of stars they have. This will make it easier to calculate the damage we will receive in each round and suffer less against powerful enemies. On the other hand, Riot Games will also modify many fighting mechanics with this new Teamfight Tactics update. Now, the melee champions will move a little before the distance champions. In addition, when a champion has his goal within reach and he moves, the attacker will only chase his target a hex before changing the target to the nearest enemy. It is over to see champions chasing each other without stopping or to remote unit units going on to fight melee.

There will also be changes in the amount of mana obtained by attacking based on star level which will pass from 8/10/12 to 10/10/10. Thus, the 1 star champions will be more important in battle since they will be able to launch skills sooner. On the contrary, there will be a reduction of serious injuries that will go from having an 80% reduction in healing to having a 50%. Finally, as far as the news of the fighting is concerned, all champion skills will progress according to the PH, which will be applied to the progression of elements beyond damage, healing and shields. Thanks to this, all champions can use the PH for something.

Objects

As far as objects are concerned, Galaxias will come with important novelties to try to make them more balanced and that all are more satisfactory and useful. It is because of that three objects will be replaced by others and changes will also be applied to some of those that will remain in this new phase of TFT.

The first of the replaced objects will be Stillness, which will be replaced by the Chalice of Favor (Tear of the goddess + Negatron cloak). This item will grant 10 mana to all nearby allies each time a spell is cast. Second, the Ice Gauntlet will be replaced by the Seeing Veil (Combat Glove + Chain Vest), an object that will launch a beam that will increase the maximum mana of hit enemies by 40% until they launch their ability for the first time at the beginning of combat. Finally, the Titanic Hydra will be replaced by the Zz'Rot Portal (Curved arch + Giant's belt) that will cause the death of a Void entity with 1000/2000/4000 life that will provoke all nearby enemies.

On the other hand, as we have anticipated, many other objects will undergo major changes so below we will leave you a list of what these objects will be and what their updates will consist of:

Deadly Edge : Your initial accumulations will go from 1 to 3.

: Your initial accumulations will go from 1 to 3. Executioner of Giants : The equivalent physical damage will change from being 9% to 12% of current life.

: The equivalent physical damage will change from being 9% to 12% of current life. Hextech Gunblade : Spell sucking will increase from 33% to 35%.

: Spell sucking will increase from 33% to 35%. Ionic spark : It will reduce the magic resistance of nearby enemies by 50% (it will not accumulate).

: It will reduce the magic resistance of nearby enemies by 50% (it will not accumulate). Sash : It will go from providing immunity to the effects of adversary control to giving immunity to the effects of adversary control during the first 10 seconds.

: It will go from providing immunity to the effects of adversary control to giving immunity to the effects of adversary control during the first 10 seconds. Rabadon's Deathcap : The additional PH will be reduced from 75% to 50%.

: The additional PH will be reduced from 75% to 50%. Redemption : The wearer will heal 800 of life to all his team when he dies.

: The wearer will heal 800 of life to all his team when he dies. Runaan hurricane : Increase projectile damage from 60% to 70%.

: Increase projectile damage from 60% to 70%. Statikk dagger : It will go from having 85 rebound damage to 70.

: It will go from having 85 rebound damage to 70. Warmog's armor : The 6% of the life that is missing at 5% will fall, with a maximum of 150 life per activation.

: The 6% of the life that is missing at 5% will fall, with a maximum of 150 life per activation. Herald of Zeke : Attack speed will increase from 15% to 18%.

: Attack speed will increase from 15% to 18%. Zephyr: The duration of the effect will go from 6 seconds to 5.

Other changes

Finally, Riot will also apply Other minor changes in TFT Galaxies. With the arrival of Set 3 to the title, the probability of appearance of champions at level 7 will go from 20% / 30% / 33% / 15% / 2% to 20% / 30% / 33% / 16% /one %. In addition, Neeko's help will be 35% less likely to appear in all types of orbs, the percentage of Spatula's appearance in the golden orbs will be increased and disarming will no longer prevent spell casting, just basic attacks.

And here the What's new in Teamfight Tactics Galaxias from today. Recall that for now there is no confirmed launch day for this Set 3 of TFT, but Riot Games is committed to offering more news little by little until it reaches the market. Of course, we will continue here to inform you of everything and that way you can face the changes and improvements that the game will suffer in a less abrupt way.