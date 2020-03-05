Share it:

Since the demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake in the Store, the avalanche of interviews has not been expected. Thus, director Tetsuya Nomura has already spoken for various media such as Famitsu and 4AGamer, although they have not been the only ones.

Therefore, it is not surprising that little by little new – and interesting – details of the expected game are arriving. Here we tell you the latest news.

Thus, as DualShockers compiles, Nomura has dealt with very varied and interesting topics. For example, about the remake song titled "Hollow". This is what he said about it: "Hollow has a rock theme to reflect Cloud's feelings. The song is supposed to evoke the rain, and I wanted to avoid changes in the image of the song according to the language, so we only recorded an English version. The lyrics were written by Nobuo Uematsu and Kazushige Nojima, who really liked it. When Nojima wrote the lyrics in Japanese, he titled the song "Empty Sky," and when he translated the lyrics, the official title became Hollow. ".

He has also talked long and hard about the redesasapland of the characters. Starting from Barret's, who was the first to be reimagined: "The amount of realism added to Barret's desasapland compared to its original desasapland served as a guide on how much realism to add to redo the desasaplands of the other characters. As for Red XIII, its original desasapland surprisingly already seemed quite realistic, so that we simply recreated it in more detail, and it didn't change much. But this time, the weapon-shaped ornament, we changed it to its collar to make it more visible. The three Turkish members were redesasaplanded by Roberto Ferrari. As everyone wears simple suits , we add more details to better express their personalities. ".

Nomura also wanted to talk about the graphic section of this remake. Or rather, about his style: "It's close to a photorealistic style, but it's also different. Many iconic elements of the original were in the warped style, so the Remake uses" realism in the range of the deformed style of the original. ".

And all that, without forgetting the new battle system, which is what is giving more to talk after the demo in recent days. This is what Nomura said about it: "Real time and the ATB are inherently opposite, so merging them required a lot of trial and error. I cannot thank enough the personnel that persevered and shaped the battle system in what it is now, overcoming this challenge and managing to find the proper balance. ".

Finally, Nomura wanted to reassure the most skeptical fans. About what? Basically with the theme that it is a remake that will arrive in parts: "I know that many are worried since the Remake project will be in multiple games, and the first game only shows Midgar. Don't worry. It's a very dense game, and it doesn't end after a few hours as the part of Midgar in the original. many new events in the main story, like a scene where you end up visiting Jessie's parents, having dinner. Each Avalanche member is much more detailed compared to the original game, with new events to boot. When players leave Midgar , I'm sure you will be satisfied. ".

Source: DualShockers