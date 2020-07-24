Tetris Effect Connected arrives on Xbox One and Series X with multiplayer

Share it:

The event dedicated to games Xbox Series X has just ended and saw the new one among the titles presented Tetris Effect: Connected, a sort of re-release of the game already available on PC and PlayStation 4.

The title is in fact a revised and corrected version of Tetris Effect, which has been expanded with a series of additional modes that will surely please multiplayer lovers. By purchasing Tetris Effect: Connected you will be able to play both in cooperative modes that compete online and locally. In the announcement trailer we can see how players can choose whether to collaborate or battle in the famous puzzle game.

According to what is shown in the video, the game is arriving by the end of the current year on PC (Windows 10), Xbox One and Xbox Series X. As confirmed by Microsoft, in addition, the game will support the functionality Smart Delivery and will be part of the launch of the Xbox Game Pass.

For those wondering, game owners on PlayStation 4, Epic Games Store and Oculus Quest will have free access to all the news of the Connected edition through an update that will be published in thesummer of 2021.