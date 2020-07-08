Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown officially unveiled at NACON Connect

Share it:

KT Racing takes advantage of the media showcase offered to it by NACON Connect to officially announce Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the next chapter of this iconic open-world driving series.

The development team led by Alain Jarniou promises to make the most of the experience gained over the years with the WRC engine series to create a racing experience with a high octane content. According to the authors of KT Racing, Solar Crown will retain the DNA of the series and will evolve its contents through a career set in a luxurious island world recreated in scale 1: 1.

As per tradition for the saga, even in the new Test Drive Unlimited there will be space for a narrative component and a wide selection of dream cars: our alter-ego will have to compete in the Solar Crown, a competition with mysterious episodes that will take place in every region of one large freely explorable map.

Without delay, we leave you in the company of the first trailer Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and we look forward to receiving more information on the marketing period and the pink of platforms on which this project will see the light.