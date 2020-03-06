 Tessa Thompson confirms Christian Bale as the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The possible participation of actor Christian Bale for the film has been rumored for some time “Thor: Love and Thunder”, something that has sounded on numerous occasions from different sources but has never been confirmed, until now.

The actress Tessa Thompson, who returns as Valkyrie for the movie, has briefly talked about the movie, and in addition to confirm that you have already read the script, has talked a little about the casting, and has made a direct allusion to Bale, thus confirming his participation.

Let's have fun. Taika will write and direct. Some familiar faces, some new people. Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which will be fantastic.

As we can see, it is also placed in a main role, such as the great villain of the movie.

It has been rumored that Bale could play Dario Agger in the film, but the last thing that has sounded places him as an “alien and otherworldly,” which seems to point more in the line of comic book characters like Gorr, Gladiator or Michael Korvac

Via information | Entertainment Tonight