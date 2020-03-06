General News

 Tessa Thompson confirms Christian Bale as the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder

March 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of actor Christian Bale

The possible participation of actor Christian Bale for the film has been rumored for some time “Thor: Love and Thunder”, something that has sounded on numerous occasions from different sources but has never been confirmed, until now.

The actress Tessa Thompson, who returns as Valkyrie for the movie, has briefly talked about the movie, and in addition to confirm that you have already read the script, has talked a little about the casting, and has made a direct allusion to Bale, thus confirming his participation.

Let's have fun. Taika will write and direct. Some familiar faces, some new people. Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which will be fantastic.

As we can see, it is also placed in a main role, such as the great villain of the movie.

It has been rumored that Bale could play Dario Agger in the film, but the last thing that has sounded places him as an “alien and otherworldly,” which seems to point more in the line of comic book characters like Gorr, Gladiator or Michael Korvac

READ:   Analysis of the current situation of Hulk rights

Via information | Entertainment Tonight

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.