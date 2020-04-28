Terry Pratchett's producer works on several films faithful to novels

Share it:

The long-awaited Terry Pratchett company Narrativia is working to expand the fascinating universe of Discworld with a series of adaptations that will be possible thanks to a collaboration with Endeavor Content and Motive Pictures.

The production company, founded in 2012, has announced that they will bring fantasy novels to the screen by "prestigious adaptations that will remain absolutely faithful"to Pratchett's original works.

Discworld spans a series of novels that have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and the adaptations are said to be made with great passion for the original material as well as a commitment to creating an epic saga.

"Discworld is packed with unique characters, a witty narrative, and incredible literary tropes and we feel they must be brought to the screen so that my father is proud"said Rhianna Pratchett, co-director of Narrativia."It's great to embark on this journey with Motive and Endeavor Contect, they both share our vision to make this happen."

There are a total of 41 novels in this saga and it is not known at the moment which of them are going to be adapted under this new agreement, but they all have the potential to be as epic as they are comic.

The BBC recently announced a series called The Watch that will adapt Pratchett's City Watch aga and last year Good Omens became the Good Omens series for Amazon Prime Video, so we are not talking about the first adaptation of this almost infinite universe .