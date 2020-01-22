         Terry Jones, member of the Monty Python and director of 'The Life of Brian' dies

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The actor, screenwriter and director Terry Jones He has died at 77 years old. The news has been confirmed by his family, since they were at his side when he left this world after several years fighting the dementia that was diagnosed in 2015 and made public a year later.

One of the founders of Monty Python

Jones is primarily known for being one of the founders of the comic group Monty Python beside Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Eric Idle and Terry Gilliam. The fame of this group was triggered after the success of the television space 'Monty Python's Flying Circus' aired between 1969 and 1974.

Soon they made the leap to the cinema, first with a compilation of sketches in 'The fat woman was armed' then give us unforgettable comedies like 'The Knights of the Square Table (and their crazy followers)', 'Brian's Life' or 'The meaning of life', Jones taking care of the direction of all of them – although in some cases Gilliam also participated in the staging work.

After the separation of the group, Jones continued working behind the cameras in titles like 'Very personal services', 'Erik the viking' or 'Wind in the willows'. In 2015 he also wrote and directed 'Absolutely Everything', the last feature film that all the members still alive together – Chapman passed away in 1989 – of the Monty Python, although this time it was only to lend their voices. A year earlier they had already met to perform live for the first time in several decades.

Rest in peace.

A very fond farewell to Terry Jones: Not only 1/6 of the Pythons, Mr Creosote, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, Dino Vercotti, Mandy Cohen, Prince Herbert, Cardinal Biggles & the Nude Organist, but also esteemed director of all time comedy classic ; 'Life Of Brian'. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/PeBDlvGfsD – edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 22, 2020

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind – Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/fNBJZwOFcX – Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2020

RIP the current genius Terry Jones. Far too many brilliant moments to choose from. Here’s one random wafer-thin mint. https://t.co/qMrR9aOV9s – Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) January 22, 2020

Via | BBC