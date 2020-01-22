Entertainment

         Terry Jones, member of the Monty Python and director of 'The Life of Brian' dies

January 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

The actor, screenwriter and director Terry Jones He has died at 77 years old. The news has been confirmed by his family, since they were at his side when he left this world after several years fighting the dementia that was diagnosed in 2015 and made public a year later.

One of the founders of Monty Python

Jones is primarily known for being one of the founders of the comic group Monty Python beside Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Eric Idle and Terry Gilliam. The fame of this group was triggered after the success of the television space 'Monty Python's Flying Circus' aired between 1969 and 1974.


The 27 best comedies in film history

Soon they made the leap to the cinema, first with a compilation of sketches in 'The fat woman was armed' then give us unforgettable comedies like 'The Knights of the Square Table (and their crazy followers)', 'Brian's Life' or 'The meaning of life', Jones taking care of the direction of all of them – although in some cases Gilliam also participated in the staging work.

Brian life

After the separation of the group, Jones continued working behind the cameras in titles like 'Very personal services', 'Erik the viking' or 'Wind in the willows'. In 2015 he also wrote and directed 'Absolutely Everything', the last feature film that all the members still alive together – Chapman passed away in 1989 – of the Monty Python, although this time it was only to lend their voices. A year earlier they had already met to perform live for the first time in several decades.

READ:  American Horror Story Back Sarah Paulson

Rest in peace.

Via | BBC

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.