Terry Jones Dies – Monty Python The Life of Brian Terry Jones

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Terry Jones, writer, historian, actor, director and comedian founding member of the fundamental British group Monty Python, has died at 77. After suffering an aggressive type of dementia since 2016, a disease that prevented him from speaking and recognizing his loved ones, his agent has confirmed his death on the night of January 21.

"We are deeply saddened to have to announce the death of dear husband and father, Terry Jones”, The filmmaker's family announced.

"In recent days, his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry while gently sneaking into his house in North London”, Can be read in the statement. "We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions of people for six decades."

Dave J HoganGetty Images

Terry Jones He was born on February 1, 1942 in Colwyn Bay, north Wales. At Oxford University, where he graduated in English, he began writing comedy alongside Michael Palin.

From that time they date their first two television series ‘Do Not Adjust Your Set’(1967), in which they met Terry Gilliam Y Eric Idle, Y 'Complete and Utter History of Britain’(1969). Idle soon introduced his Cambridge colleagues into the group, John cleese Y Graham Chapman. The rest is history.

‘Monty Python's Flying Circus’Everything changed from 1969 to 1974. They managed to export the very essence of English surreal humor while expanding the surreal spectrum of the local television comedy.

Jones joined the group, being probably one of the most active workers of the project and, however, generally occupying the most undervalued roles.

After ‘The fat woman armed herself’(Ian MacNaughton, 1971), Jones took command and, along with Gilliam, directed‘The knights of the square table and their crazy followers’(1975). Four years later he signed ‘Brian's life’(1979) and shortly after, again with Gilliam,‘The meaning of life’(1983). Today, these titles remain three of the most brilliant, hilarious and daring comedies ever filmed.

Jones, who also helped create the goblin kingdom of ‘Inside of the labyrinth’(Jim Henson, 1986) and participated in the television‘The adventures of young Indiana Jones’(1992), he directed‘Very personal services’(1987),‘Erik the Viking’(1989),‘Wind in the willows’(1996) and‘Absolutely everything’(2015).

His acolytes could enjoy him live in the last decade thanks to the specials ‘It's not the Messiah (It's a scoundrel)’(Aubrey Powell, 2010) and‘Monty Python live (more or less)’(Aubrey Powell, Eric Idle, 2014).

Now, with Chapman and Jones retiring, it remains only to guess who will get out of the car in another thirty-one years. At the moment, it is not ruled out that Gilliam, Idle and Palin manage to pay Cleese what he thinks he deserves to meet in ‘Monty Python live (Less and less)’, Probably in 2045, or so.