Terry Jones, co-founder of Monty Python and director of Bian's Life, dies at 77

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

T

Terry Jones, founding member of the comedy company Monty Python and director of Brian's lifeHe died at the age of 77, his agent confirmed to the BBC.

"We are deeply saddened to have to announce the death of dear husband and father, Terry Jones"his family said in a statement.

"Terry passed away the night of January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom at his side after a long battle, extremely brave but always in a good mood with a rare form of dementia, FTD.".

"In recent days, his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry while gently sneaking into his house in North London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly man loving, whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions of people in six decades. ".

John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Graham Chapman, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

"His work with Monty Python, his books, movies, television shows, poems and other works will live forever, an appropriate legacy for a true scholar.".

"We, his wife Anna, the children Bill, Sally, Siri and the rest of his family, would like to thank Terry's wonderful professionals and medical caregivers for making the last years not only bearable but they were often happy. ".

"We hope that this disease will be completely eradicated one day. We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive moment and we give thanks for having lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man who lived a truly authentic life, in his own words. , 'Lovingly iced with glucose'. ".

A retrospective look at the life of Terry Jones

Born in Colwyn Bay, on the north coast of Wales, in 1942, Jones moved to Surrey, England as a child. He then studied for an English degree at the University of Oxford, where he met his long-term writing friend and friend, Michael Palin, in the institution's The Oxford Revue comedy group. After graduation, the two wrote and performed on several television shows, including Twice a Fortnight, Do Not Adjust Your Set and The Frost Report, along with other promising British comedians.

The Monty Python years

In 1969, Jones formed Flying Circus of Monty Python with Palin, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, also known as "The Pythons". The sketching show, which ran until 1974, helped revolutionize British comedy and inspire a generation of artists. The high status of the company provided them with the perfect platform for the transition to the big screen. Jones made his directorial debut with Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which he co-directed with Gilliam. He later directed some of the most beloved works of the Pythons, such as Brian's life and The Meaning of Life.

In 2016, Jones received a special award at the BAFTA Cymru Awards for his outstanding contribution to television and film.

A tribute to Terry Jones

The founding member of Monty Python, John Cleese, expressed his condolences on social networks, tweeting: "I just learned about Terry J. It is strange that a man of so many talents and infinite enthusiasm has vanished so softly .. Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his address of Brian's life, perfection.