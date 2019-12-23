Terry Gilliam charges Marvel movies and hates Black Panther

Share it:

Terry Gilliam, film director and member of the Monty Python, has recently attacked the way of making films of Marvel and has stated that the study fails to try to represent the reality of our world.

Gilliam did not have good words for the work of Marvel Studios and declared to hate what he saw in Black Panther. He said the following chatting with IndieWire.

"When you have that power you must deal with reality more often. What I don't like is that they tell us that we have to be superheroes to do something worthwhile. That drives me crazy. That's what those movies tell the younger audience. For me that is not facing the reality of the human condition. You already know what it is like to be a normal person in a difficult situation and how to overcome it by surviving. I don't blame them for looking for the show, even if it's very repetitive. There is always another city to fly through the air".

About Ryan Coogler's movie he still had fiercest criticism.

"I hated Black Panther. It drives me crazy. It gives young black people the idea that this is something to believe in. Gilipolleces. They are nothing but bullshit. I think the people who made this movie have never been to Africa. They would get some stylist to desasapland the costumes taking into account the patterns of the fabric and stuff. But I hated the movie, partly because the media gave importance to these bullshit".