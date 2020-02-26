Terror Coronavirus, Tom King warns fans: "No to handshakes during events"

Share it:

The famous author of the Batman series Tom King, together with the artist Mitch Geralds and at the DC diamond tips Evan "Doc" Shaner is Clay Mann, recently confirmed that the "Meet & Greet" organized for Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo 2020 will undergo some changes, in response to the now known diffusion of theCoronavirus epidemic.

The writer will be present at C2E2 together with his staff, in order to personally present Batman / Catwoman, the new miniseries coming in the next few months. Unlike what was anticipated during the month of January, however, interactions with fans will be very limited and physical contact will not be allowed in any way.

The artist Mitch Gerlads explained the reasons for this choice on Twitter: "A moment of attention. Given the recent news, I think I speak for everyone (editor's note: Tom King, Doc Shaner and Clay Mann) when I say that no contact with fans will be accepted during the event. In the coming weeks I will have to travel to different states and take many planes, and frankly, I am terrified". Tom King signed the colleague's statement:"I think shaking hands with fans is very important, if only to say thank you. However, given what reported in the news, I believe that for the health of both parties it is better to limit our interactions to various hints and gestures. Thanks for understanding".

Fans will therefore be able to attend the Vip Panel with all four artists, but will have to give up selfies and handshakes.

Fans will therefore be able to attend the Vip Panel with all four artists, but will have to give up selfies and handshakes.