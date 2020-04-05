Entertainment

Terror, anger and eroticism in the opening of "Gleipnir": the anime debuts tomorrow on VVVVID

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Just over 24 hours separate us from the debut of Gleipnir, the highly anticipated anime of Pine Jam taken from the work of Sun Takeda. The series will be available from 20:00 on Monday 6 April on the VVVVID web portal and pending the premiere, the studio has previewed the wonderful Opening written and sung by H-el-ical.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the complete video of the opening theme, in which the central themes of the anime are quickly mentioned. Gleipnir is an action drama with supernatural components, characterized by the presence of scenes ecchi (ed. with slight erotic content) and mainly addressed to an adult audience.

The series was commissioned several years ago, but due to some production problems the release suffered three postponements and the direction passed to the animation studio Pine Jam (Gamers, Just Because!). The quality, based on what is shown in the first trailer of Gleipnir, would seem to be decidedly high.

We remind you that the work narrates the deeds of Shuichi Kagaya, a normal high school boy who lives his life in a boring town. One day, in an attempt to save his classmate, Kagaya discovers he has a terrifying power: he can in fact turn into a fearsome beast armed with a giant revolver, which can be accessed thanks to a zip on the back. From that moment, the quiet days of Kagaya will definitely end.

