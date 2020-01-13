terror and superheroes in an extraordinary and doomed series

Share it:

Possibly go down in history as one of the great frustrations of last year in television: the reduction of episodes of the first season of 'Swamp Thing' and subsequent cancellation (with only one episode aired, with excellent reviews) certified that the experiment of DC Universe limps in its entirety after not finding series that champion the platform. And it's a shame because this adaptation of the mythical DC monster / superhero is not only tremendously faithful to the comics that inspire her. In addition, it is a whole lesson about how to deal with a misfit starting material.

It has been a good year in those terms, in fact, and it has been corroborated by another series of much better critical fortune, and that significantly part of the comics of the same – and with a reputation as a misfit writer: Alan Moore. This is, of course, HBO's 'Watchmen', a whole lesson about how to deal with the translation of an original that only makes sense in a specific context and complicated to update.

In this case we talk about some comics, those of the Swamp Thing, somewhat simpler to version, but nevertheless, in their Moore stage (since 1982) they are not short of iconicity and invisible invisibility. His mythical story 'Anatomy Lesson', illustrated by Stephen Bisette, is a true delusion of hallucinations, lovecraftnian horror, new eighties meat and much of the obsessions that vertebra the darkest area of ​​Moore's comics, of ignominious horrors on the dark side of pop culture icons.

But although this stage of Alan Moore is the best known and iconic of the character, due mainly to its extraordinary quality, it is not the only one. Before her, 'Swamp Thing' was a horror comic, monsters and grotesque excesses in the line of macabre horror stories DC how well Neil Gaiman later resumed in 'Sandman'. And after Moore, the character of Swamp Thing has undergone multiple evolutions, many times taking advantage of the line established by the English screenwriter, between transcendent and metaphysical, and of a genuine gothic ghost tale. The DC Universe series, which now comes to us through Sky, has some of all those character faces.

'Swamp Thing': Experiences of a vase man

However, although all these incarnations of the monster come together in the series, it manages to have an enviable line and a common tone. There are no episodes that clash with the rest, there are no characters that seem to come from another series: the impossible tone of comic-book is caught, and In the series, the story of love for Beauty and Beast, Will Patton’s southern accent, has perfect internal coherence or the magnificent incarnation of tragic superhero villain, very bat-verse style, of the undervalued Kevin Durand in the genesis of the Floronic Man.

Although the cuts that brought the projected 13 original episodes to 10 affect some characters, whose final arcs are intuited somewhat rushed for this reason (for example, the hasty fate of the characters of Virginia Madsen, Jennifer Beals or Ian Ziering), the series Save those three hours that are missing with dignity. Unfortunately, what you cannot avoid is the feeling of unfinished work: the experience is so positive that the viewer wants to continue knowing more about Alec Holland, Abby Arcane and the Swamp Thing.

In general, the feeling of imperfect work, beaten by a bad decision of the DC Universe channel is constant, but the findings are also continuous: 'Swamp Thing' manages to present a story based on the precepts of body horror but in green code (Although there are bursts of plant violence that will delight fans more hardcore). Its top in that sense are sequences such as the autopsy of the Swamp Thing, possibly the bloodiest scene you'll ever see … without spilling a drop of blood.

A real shame, because the famous revelation of the last episodes, where the Swamp Thing discovers its authentic relationship with the scientist Alec Holland (Derek Mears demonstrates here that it is possible to convey complex emotions buried in a vegetaloid latex hulk), vibrate in an unusual tune in television terror. As unusual as the result of this series, the umpteenth refutation after John Constantine's rugged trajectory -Hellblazer- on television, that no matter how much DC strives, the League of Dark Justice has it complicated to win an adaptation as it deserves .