 Terror and a greater role for Dark Black in the second season of The Boys

Last year, Amazon Prime Video premiered the superhero series "The Boys", which was a real surprise for critics and fans. A proposal that took some licenses with respect to the original Garth Ennis comic but ended up offering a very interesting product.

Like any adaptation, changes had to be made, and one of them was to dispense with the faithful companion of Butcher, the character played by Karl Urban. We talk about his dog Terror, who accompanies Carnicero throughout the comic and in the series only appears in a flashback and without anything of importance. However, his absence will be corrected from the second season, as Karl Urban has revealed in C2E2 this weekend that the dog will make his debut.

You will love the second season. If you love Terror, you'll love season two. Terror definitely makes its appearance, ”Urban says in response to a fan.

In the event they were also asked about the character of Dark black (Black noir), who did not play a particularly large role in the first season, in addition to remaining a true mystery. We do not know if the second season will reveal to us the identity of who is under the mask, something that is discovered in the comics, but the cast promises that it will be one of the characters with the greatest presence in the second season.

You'll love what lies ahead for Dark Black – Urban Advancement. Is very good. He has spun the whole series very well and culminates in some diabolical action that I cannot be very specific about at the moment. And you may even find out what his kryptonite is.

He's right, ”adds actor Antony Starr, who plays Patriot. Dark Black … I think of all the characters from season two, I think they probably wrote him as the strongest of season two in my opinion. Dark Black is like a damn force in season two. ”

It's scary, ”says Erin Moriarty, the actress behind Starlight.

The second season of the series is underway, we have even been able to see some progress in these months, such as an official first trailer, and although there is still no officially announced release date, its premiere is expected for summer.

