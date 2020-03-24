Terrence McNally dies from complications with COVID-19

Share it:

Terrence McNally, one of the great American playwrights whose prolific career was recognized with Tony Awards for the works "Love! Valor! Compassion!" and "Master Class" as well as the musicals "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the spider woman", died of complications related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 81 years old.

Terrence McNally died Tuesday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, according to his representative Matt Polk. He had survived lung cancer and was living with chronic inflammatory lung disease.

His plays and musicals explored how people connected, or failed to do so. With wit and consideration, he tackled hardships in families, war, and relationships, and explored the spark and costs of creativity: He was an openly gay author who wrote about homophobia, love, and AIDS.

"I like working with people who are much more talented and intelligent than me, who make fewer mistakes than me and who tell me when I do something wrong," Terrence McNally told the LA Stage Times in 2013.

Many people stop learning in life and that is their tragedy.









Terrence McNally's play "Lips together, teeth apart", about two couples spending a weekend on Fire Island, is an iconic piece about AIDS. His play "The Ritz" became one of the first with openly gay characters to reach the mass audience.

He also explored the gay theme in the script for the musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman," for which he won his first Tony. His work "Love! Value! Compassion!" He was awarded another Tony for his portrait of eight gay men who face problems of fidelity, love and happiness. "The theater changes positions, it is the secret place where we all really live," he said at the 2019 Tony ceremony, when he received a lifetime achievement award.