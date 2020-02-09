Terrence Malick for beginners – The best of Terrence Malick

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most unique filmmakers on the international scene returns to the billboard. Terrence Malick premieres ‘Hidden life’, a story based on real events about World War II that has allowed him to win back the favor of critics. We'll see if he achieves the same with the public. If there is a filmmaker that divides viewers between those who love him and those who do not support him, that is the creator of ‘The Tree of Life’. Belonging to one group to another, it is undeniable that Malick is an indispensable filmmaker, pure film history whose filmography is necessary, at least, to try to see. So you don't get lost in this difficult task, here is everything you need to know to start discovering him.

BASIC SHEET

Who?: Born in Waco in 1943, those who criticize this farmer (in his youth), who finished his studies at the American Film Institute, cheap philosopher often forget that he graduated summa cum laude in Philosophy from Harvard University. From genius evident since his student days, he served as freelance for publications like New Yorker or Life to graduate in his film studies. He dedicated himself to the correction of scripts (among them, they tell, the one of ‘Harry the dirty one’) until He managed to raise his first movie. ‘Bad streets’, 1973, made him known among critics but it was ‘Days of Heaven’ (1978) that began a legend that only got bigger over the next two decades. He did not direct again until 1998 with ‘The thin red line’, a triumphant return that caused many to describe their next work, ‘A new world’ as failure. Again, it resurfaced in 2011 ‘The tree of life’, the film that awarded him a Golden Palm and he definitely divided his audience among those who love and hate him. Of strong religious convictions and mysterious private life, without giving interviews or letting him be photographed, his cinema has increased his frequency but also his eclecticism. ‘To The Wonder’, ‘Knight of Cups’ and ‘Song to Song’ did not have the impact of ‘The Tree of Life’ despite their stellar deals. Now, with the premiere of ‘Hidden Life’ and the ‘The Last Planet’ project (planned for 2021), Terrence Malick seems to continue willing to explore according to his interests, whatever critics or the public says.

Philosophy: Terrence Malick's work with the actors has been criticized a lot. The characters in the last section of his cinema seem not to be the center of the images, but a part of them. Their dialogues are usually heard off while the images are occupied by their movements, with the same importance as the rays of light that cross the frame. The script seems to fall apart, becoming loose stanzas with a slight conductive thread, always giving the impression that the assembly hides behind it much more. Malíck has gradually evolved his filmography towards images, which seem to occupy everything in a much more rhythmic and visual sense than narrative. Some call it pretentious, others call it a poet, but if there is anything certain it is that Terrence Malick is not a simple storyteller. In fact, anyone would say that destroys them. Its cinema, complex and confusing, pretends to be an emotional and poetic fresco where history is only the basis, as if it were the lyrics of a song that you don't need to understand in order to enjoy.

A famous phrase: Terrence Malick does not grant interviews or make public appearances so there are no more phrases about him than those written for the characters in his movies.

A phrase to say in front of moviegoers: Malick, like every great filmmaker, must be felt more than understood.

A phrase you can NOT say in front of moviegoers: I was one of those who left the cinema at the beginning of ‘The Tree of Life’ to get my money back from the entrance.

A memorable scene:‘The tree of life’ surprised everyone but did not appear suddenly. In the last scene of ‘The new world’, very personal adaptation of the history of PocahontasMalick closes with a sequence that seems to combine his entire cinema, from its beginnings to its latest films. And in ‘The new world’ the conventional narrative seems to be lost in nature, as its protagonist. In the end we see the protagonist and her son play as if they were still in the jungle, even though they are already in full civilization. We see death but also life and nature. Malick's camera begins to fly, to make allusions and to go from one place to another looking for the feelings expressed by the few voices that sound off. If you are a fan of Terrence Malick of delgada The thin red line ’but you can't stand him from‘ The Tree of Life ’, we’re sorry to tell you that the final scene is to blame.

THREE FILMS FOR APPROVED

– ‘Bad lands’ (1973):Until this movie Malick was a simple screenwriter, Sissy Spacek a television promise and Martin Sheen an actor who was already starting to be too old not to have emerged. With only $ 300,000 in budget, Malick achieved more than just bring to fruition this road movie on the real killer Kit Carruthers, who killed his teenage girlfriend's family and ran away with her, leaving a dozen more bodies along the way. Sheen has said that in his life he has never had the impression, from the outset, of being in the presence of a genius. Blind trust, improvisation and talent, all that formed this road movie unique killer, in which the narrative neither judges nor exploits violence. "Your gun is like a magic wand, you use it and puff," Sheen says Malick told him about his character's murders. With an obvious European tone but strong landscape settlement in deeper America, 'Bad lands' is a great example of how American cinema changed in the 70s. In addition to the great soundtrack of George Tipton, the film has a small cameo from the director himself replacing an actor, one of the few occasions when we can get to see his face and hear him speak, if only one phrase.

READ: seven essential movies to learn about the seven active decades of the Hollywood myth Malick with Martin Sheen during his cameo in ’Bad lands’ Sunset boulevardGetty Images

– ‘The thin red line’ (1998): 20 years without news of which, with only two films, already had the label of cinema genius. Malick returned with this war story with one of the most stellar deals that are remembered: Sean Penn, Nick Nolte, John Cusack, Adrien Brody, John C. Reilly, Woody Harrelson, Jared Leto, John Travolta, George Clooney … Everyone wanted to be on Malick's return. The result was none other than that of one of the most acclaimed war movies in the history of cinema. Without a clear protagonist, he tells the misadventures of a company for taking a hill of vital importance, during World War II, against the Japanese army. But Malick did not visit the war genre to film the war like everyone else. Here the soldiers are not brave or patriotic, the deaths arrive quickly and without sentimental discourse, the battles do not have an artificial and orchestrated rhythm to be interesting by themselves, etc. ‘The thin red line’ is one of the few war movies that really seems to reject war at all times, here the war does not entertain but, if you know how to look, everything else does.

'The Tree of Life' Tripictures – ‘The tree of life’ (2011): Recognized by many as one of the most important films of this century, ‘The Tree of Life’ It was an event since its premiere but he also forever divided critics and audiences with a Malick who, decidedly, had taken a new path (for now with no return) in his cinema. As before Almendros, we cannot do without the name of Emmanuel Lubezki when talking about the movie and its powerful images Can you portray humanity and its history in a movie? Malick thought so and for many he succeeded. The film flies from the creation of the world to the extinction of dinosaurs to reach the individual in all its uniqueness. He is Sean Penn but Malick cares more about his infantile self, the one that received the sweetness, sensitivity and love of his mother (Jessica Chastain) and his father's violence, pressure and hatred (Brad Pitt). For those who want and get in, 'The tree of life' is a sidereal journey that manages to catch the extraordinary, and not only for the planets and dinosaurs, but because it films them in the same way and with the same amazement as a Mother playing, laughing and looking at her son. In some as in others there is humanity (and the miracle it represents) in full, you just have to know how to look at it. Malick, and Lubezki, are our best option to get it. TWO FILMS TO UPLOAD NOTE – ‘Days of Heaven’ (1978):This second Malick film perfected all aspects of his groundbreaking debut opera. Apparently, it also emptied it so much that it took two decades to return to the cinema. The Barcelona Néstor Almendros won the Oscar for Best Cinematography for an absolutely disarming job. It tells the story of a couple who gets a job on a farm because the owner has fallen in love with the girl. The man, Richard Gere, pretends they are brothers to stay. Logically, the relationship between patron and servant is narrowed until the prostitution agreement of both protagonists is jeopardized. But Malick is a filmmaker who can't get rid of his images or explain his stories. Here, together with Almendros, the house surrounds something more than wheat. The magical and dark aura creates a thriller appearance that clashes with the tranquility of the story. As his main pictorial reference, "Christina's World" by Andrew Wyeth, the simple story of love and betrayal takes on weight and power through the rarefied atmosphere. A kind of spiritual presence that is evident in the fire scene, a sequence that will always make us wonder if it is ‘Days of Heaven’, and not another, the most beautiful movie in movie history. Sky days – ‘Song to Song’ (2017): Commercial cinema usually emulates the fictional narrative of literature. ‘Song to Song’ is much more about the way of telling stories of the lyrics of a song or the verses of a poem. We could say that the whole album tells the turbulent love story between Rooney Mara and Ryan Gosling, but it does so from one place to another, joining, reflecting and leaving many things in the air. Out there grudges, jealousy, ruptures and physical and sexual love of second class. To illustrate them, they appear, among others, Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman or Cate Blanchett. ‘Song to Song’ falls on all those topics that the less reflexive blame on “presumptuous” cinema when they don’t want to recognize a work that seeks, sincerely and directly, another way of telling the stories. Not only does it through music, but as music. Terrence Malick and Rooney Mara in the filming of ’Song to Song’ Rick KernGetty Images

Terrence Malick for beginners – The best of Terrence Malick was last modified: by

Share it: