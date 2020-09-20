Terrence Carson: all the dubbing of the first voice of Kratos and Mace Windu

Our journey into videogame dubs continues with two iconic pop culture characters, often known even to non-gamers: Kratos and Mace Windu. If the first owes its success to the titles that see him as the protagonist, the Jedi master has become famous for his interpretation of Samuel L. Jackson… But who gave it a voice on console?

Not everyone knows the name of Terrence Carson, successful actor and voice actor who has built his career on video game dubbing, but who has also starred in first person in serial, film and animation productions: Rugrats, Afro Samurai and the most recent Black Lightning for the The CW are some of the projects he brought to the small screen, while we saw him in the role of Rah’s Al Ghul ed Eugene Dix in Justice League vs Teen Titans e Final Destination 2.

In the gaming industry he has dubbed practically everything from videogames for the youngest, like agent Cobra Bubbles in Lilo & Stitch: Trouble in Paradise, fino a Anthony Green in Saints Row IV. Other roles, including minor, lesser-known and small cameos, were those in Syphon Filter Dark Mirror (Touchstone); Pirates The Legend of Black Kat ( Witch Doctor, Voodoo Master); EverQuest II (Grimgash the Black); Eragon (Ajijad); BioShock Infinite (Preacher Ray); Far Cry Primal (Tensay); Unreal Tournament 3 (Othello) e in Star Trek Klingon Academy Academy e Tron Evolution.

Mace Windu deserves a separate mention, one of his greatest interpretations: we have it “seen“embrace the legendary purple lighsaber in Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds (In which he also voiced Darth Vader); Star Wars The Clone Wars, Revenge of the Sith and Battlefront II, but also in Republic Heroes, Kinect Star Wars e Disney Infinity 3.0.

Ever since the warrior’s first appearance (in 2005) Kratos has been voiced by Carson, who has come a long way from there between major saga chapters and spin-offs. In God of War Ascension of 2013 Kratos appears in the double version child (voiced by Antony Del Rio) and adult and it will be with this interpretation that Carson will say goodbye to the character. In God of War of 2018 the character appears very aged, a radical transformation also underlined by the passage of the microphone a Christopher Judge (Stargate SG-1 e The Dark Knight Rises), which the developers found best suited for its deeper voice tone. Judge will voice Kratos also in God of War Ragnarok, as confirmed by the actor and voice actor himself via a series of Twitter posts.