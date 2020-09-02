Terminated Codes – WOW Shadowlands: 70 keys to the Beta only for the fastest – Updated

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have a limited number of keys available for our readers access the World of Warcraft Shadowlands Beta, Activision Blizzard’s new MMORPG expansion starring at Gamescom last week and coming in October on PC and Mac.

To get your key to access the WOW Shadowlands Beta, all you have to do is log in to Everyeye.it (or, if you have not yet done so, register) with your account and then click on the blue button with the written Click here to request the code which you find below.

Once you have completed this simple procedure you will find the code in the section Redeem Codes of your profile page: the redirect to the page will be automatic and will take place in a few seconds, in any case to reach it all you have to do is click on your nickname at the top right, present on any page of the site. Done, the key to redeem on Battle.net is yours!

The keys available are only 70, therefore to be able to get your Beta Key you will have to be particularly fast, if you have managed to win a key let us know with a comment.

Update – The keys at our disposal are sold out, thank you all for participating!