Tension inside Racing Point: "Checo" Pérez revealed that some teams have contacted him after rumors about the arrival of Vettel

Mexican driver Sergio Pérez (Racing Point) opened up and revealed some details about his future in Formula 1 at a press conference (Photo: Formula 1)

After the rumors that point to the possible arrival of Sebastian Vettel to the Racing Point team, the Mexican driver Sergio "Checo" Pérez pointed out that although he still has a contract, there was already an approach from another team in the Formula 1.

Several international media assure that Sebastian Vettel will leave the Ferrari team by the end of 2020, so the talks with Racing Point would be taking place.

It should be noted that both "Checo" Pérez and his teammate Lance Stroll They have a current contract with "El Mercedes Rosa", so the team would have to break labor relations with any of them to give their place to german pilot.

Because Lance Stroll is the owner's son, Lawrence Stroll, there are those who point to “Checo” as possible sacrificed by Racing Point. However, the Mexican declared under the Hungarian Grand Prix, an event to be held on Sunday, July 19, which still has another two more years of contract.

Drivers Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll at a press conference prior to the Hungarian Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS)

When questioned by the media about his current status, Sergio Pérez was calm and pointed out that those questions "Only time will give them the correct answers."

He indicated that from his point of view "he has a current contract with the team", so he fully trusts the plans that await him in the future.

"I really have nothing to say, things with the team are clear and nothing has changed," declared the mexican pilot about the rumors that leave him out of Racing Point.

For his part, Lance Stroll He was confident and the only thing he has said so far is: "I am determined to stay here."

Time after, Sergio "Checo" Pérez He was sincere and accepted that thanks to the rumors that have circulated about his departure, there is already a rival team that would be interested in his services.

"Although I have a contract, we were contacted by a team in the paddock, but I will not say names," Pérez told the international press.

He reiterated that all the information that may arise about his imminent departure are "rumors" ‘, however, he confessed that even teams from other categories have approached to know his current conditions with Racing Point.

It emerged that the Mexican's contract has valid until 2022, but Racing Point may apply an exit clause, which expires on July 31.

Specialized media such as Autosport and Motosport have closely followed all the information that arises in Germany in this regard, so they have tried to decipher the future of the Mexican.

Sergio Pérez during the Styrian Grand Prix race.

(Photo: REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger)

The first option for “Checo” Pérez would be to find a place in Hass, this due to the problems that the team has with its current pilot Roman Grosjean. The second could be Alfa Romeo, team that has the option of retiring its pilot, the Finn Kimi raikkonen.

Amid speculation and rumors about his departure, the Mexican driver continues to make history in Formula 1 and to show what he did on July 10 during the first training for the Styrian Grand Prix, an event that took place on the new Austrian Red Bull Ring circuit.

On that occasion, the Mexican had the best training time, since it covered, in the best of its 32 laps, the 4,331 meters of the course in one minute, four seconds and 867 thousandths.

The pilots who stayed behind the Mexican were Max Verstappen, Valtteri Boots, Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

Nicholas Latifi, a Canadian pilot, suffered an incident on board his Williams, so training was stopped with a red flag for a few minutes.

