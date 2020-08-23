Tension in the NBA: the fight between two players that ended with a coach on the ground

Share it:

Power forward leadership Giannis Antetokounmpo was once again decisive in the victory for 121-107 than the Milwaukee Bucks got this Saturday against the Orlando Magic in the third game of the Eastern Conference playoff first-round tie.

However, the Greek had to share the limelight with his partner Marvin Williams and the eaves James Ennis, Who they faced shoving in the absence of 5 and a half minutes to the end of the second quarter.

While Antetokounmpo finished the game with a double-double of 35 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists, both involved in the fight. they were sent off for double fault and double technique.

Players were sent off -USA TODAY Sports

“In the end, a teammate sacrifices himself for the team, so we have to pick up his witness. What he has done is to lose minutes for the benefit of the team, so that has focused us and we have played harder, because that is what good teams do, ”acknowledged the Milwaukee Bucks star about what happened with Williams.

In the images you could see how the power forward for the Bucks and the forward for the Orlando Magic battled for the best rebounding position. After Nikola Vučević’s shot, they both began to fight for the ball. Finally Khris Middleton recovered and organized the attack for the Bucks, however, the cameras stuck with the fight between Williams and Ennis.

After a couple of strong pushes between them, it was the referee who managed to intercede in the first instance by getting between them. Later came an assistant coach from the Wisconsin team who he got the worst of it when he was punched by Ennis as he tried to shake him off.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (c) greets his teammates. EFE



The altercation ended with both players sent off. While for Ennis it was the first time in his career, Williams already has more experience going through four others, including two of them in the playoffs.

Ennis had been in Orlando’s starting lineup, which was already playing without power forwards Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon, point guard Michael Carter-Williams and center Mo Bamba due to a variety of injuries and illnesses. Williams is part of the Bucks’ strong reserve group and important in the inner game.

The fourth game will be played next Monday and will be a key opportunity for both. While the Bucks will seek to stretch the lead, the Magic will want to tie so that the series does not slip away.

