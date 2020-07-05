Tennis World Tour 2 takes the field with the first video gameplay

Share it:

Big Ant Studios and Nacon announce Tennis World Tour 2, a new video game dedicated to the famous sport, coming in September on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Big Ant and Nacon extend their collaboration after the success of the Tennis World Tour: "BigAnt is a specialist in sports simulation and fully shares our vision of what we want to offer tennis lovers with the Tennis World Tour series. We are delighted to extend this partnership and benefit from the experience of these passionate and talented developers"says Benoît Clerc, Head of Publishing of Nacon.

In Tennis World Tour 2 presents new features and aspects of gameplay completely redesigned following the feedback of over 700,000 players. Also present are the Double mode and Tie Break Tens, a quick game mode where the goal will be to win ten games first.

Tennis World Tour 2 currently has no official launch date, the release is set for September on all current generation platforms and PCs, we look forward to further details on the gameplay, roster and other aspects that characterize this production.