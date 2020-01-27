Sports

Tennis player Joao Souza, sanctioned for life for rigging matches

January 26, 2020

The Brazilian tennis player Joao Souza has been sanctioned for life by the Unit of Tennis Integrity (TIU) for finding you guilty of rigging matches and other corruption crimes.

Souza, which currently ranks 742 in the world ranking, will also have to face a fine of $ 200,000. The investigation has revealed that the South American player had rigged different matches in Challenger and Futures category tournaments in various countries

The Brazilian was already provisionally suspended and the TIU reported that not only did not collaborate with the investigation but destroyed evidence and asked other players not to strain during the games that played against him.

Joao Souza became number 69 in the world in 2015 and came to play in the second round of the Sao Paulo tournament in 2013 against Rafael Nadal, losing by both 6-3 and 6-4.

