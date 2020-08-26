Tenet, the review of the new film by Christopher Nolan

Share it:

The word to know is Tenet. The one that opens all the doors, that introduces the “twilight world“designed by Christopher Nolan for his new cinematic puzzle. At the center of the story a protagonist (John David Washington) chosen to save the world from the outbreak of a Third World War, enlisted by a mysterious and branched secret spy agency that moves in the shadow of a Cold War “never so glacial“, which acts with futuristic methods, in a global stage. There are no America and Russia against each other but two timelines that have the destiny of humanity at heart, willing to make any kind of sacrifice in order to win this important silent battle.

From the USA to India passing through Europe, the protagonist experiences first-hand the complexity of physics, the concrete applicability of quantum mechanics and the devastating force of entropy, accepting a mission that will radically change his way of seeing and perceiving reality, leading him to abandon the linearity of pragmatic thinking to embrace a palindromic view of time and of his own life.

Nolan’s Cube

Tenet is arguably Christopher Nolan’s most complex and ambitious film since the days of Inception. Like many other titles by the British author, this latter is a cinematic puzzle challenges the viewer to pay attention, to be present, to enter history, to let oneself be carried away by events. It begins without time indications, with one of the best opening scenes of the director’s cinema, already making it clear the centrality of the action and the power of sound (sublime work by Ludwig Goransson), inviting the audience to immediate enthusiasm, instantly gratifying them with a sequence with a frenzied, unsettling, all-encompassing rhythm.

Tenet’s tone and atmosphere are always kept on the same level, never flat or repetitive but static, as part of the mechanics that tells – even narratively – the direction of our time, the intrinsic evolution of the system we know. Compared to Inception, things are deeply complicated in a conceptual key, because the Layered Architecture of the work with Leonardo Dicaprio leaves free field to Theoretical Physics, who knows no creativity but studies real events, forces and subjects. Nolan tries to simplify, to eliminate measures, numbers, formulas and aim at the heart of the idea, but however understandable and condensed in 2 hours and 30, the speed of the description of some very complex passages leaves a little confused, forcing to collect a few pieces along the story, losing from time to time (a few) others.

The story remains clean and decipherable, as well as most of the dialogues and scenes, but it is in the details that Nolan’s wild talent hides, which leaves no room for error and which enhances the film in its entirety. This makes Tenet a decidedly atypical blockbuster – like several others by the English filmmaker -, certainly not from art house as described by Robert Pattinson but almost, between a wink just hinted at David Lynch e the great spectacle of author entertainment.

Don’t worry too much, however: Nolan has thought of it precisely to affect the synapses of the audience, to give them the opportunity to penetrate in the sophisticated scientific concept of the product and entice him to a second, a third, a fourth vision; “to go back“, in the room, to find the right physical interpretation of the work – and we assure you that it is extremely reasoned. Tenet also manages to impress itself thanks to a layered and round writing, with a dialogic-narrative volume that embraces technique and action in a graceful way, full of quick and sharp jokes and exchanges loaded with merciless and ingenious British humor, which is obviously a great added value.

Technique at the highest level

Flying over the intertwining of the plot, the many laws or the various compromises and paradoxes at stake, Tenet is perhaps first of all an exuberant film stage on which to indulge Nolan’s extrovert creativity. As with the depth of dreams in Inception, the director starts from a dazzling sci-fi idea, building everything else around it. In the specific case it is the Time Inversion, which to tell the truth is a fairly empty and superficial definition of the scientific fabric set up by the filmmaker, which he understands many different technical and cinematographic implications.

Without going into detail, imagine yourself in the middle of a daring freeway chase. Your “time” regularly runs forward, but you are buffered by another machine that instead it follows a reverse flow, traveling in the opposite direction. And the same goes for smaller things, like bullets, watches or knives, but also for much bigger things, like an entire battlefield for example. Translating such a concept into moving images is far from easy, especially if how Nolan you want to avoid using CGI and Special Effects, concretizing this vision almost exclusively with Visual Effects, Practical or Editing.

Tenet manages to stage a truly mammoth show, formally flawless and with a very particular stylistic taste the son of an “analog” rather than digital idea of ​​entertainment. There are times when it is impossible to contain the enthusiasm, while others try to find the right balance between action and explanation, which is a bit like the main dualism of the film, the two scales kept in perfect balance by this unusual yet magnificent and original temporal spy movie.

Ample space is also given to mission planning, an element that is even more reminiscent of Inception and that lets Tenet veer towards lidi da heist movie, another fundamental soul of the project. From the dialogues to the “robberies”, from the physicality of many fights to the dynamic charge of so many shootings or exciting moments, none of this would have had the same flavor without the two extraordinary main protagonists. John David Washington is truly an extraordinary performer, capable of transmitting a lot with little, even during hand-to-hand fights or a simple line of dialogue

However, the MVP of the film is a Robert Pattinson absolutely magnetic, with a deadly charm and stratospheric charisma. With him on the field there is nothing for anyone: they all take second place and he dominates with his composed acting, with his elegant ways, a great identification that does not seem to have cost him much because it is elaborated around a role perfectly sewn on him by Nolan.

Different speech for Kenneth Branagh’s villain and for the female lead played by Elizabeth debicki. While functional, expressive and centered, Branagh’s character is very Shakespearean and exasperated, which clarifies the choice of a great connoisseur of the poetic of the Bard as the director of Murder on the Orient Express for the part. The Deibicki, although partly and profound, seems instead more accessory, almost moral yardstick of the Protagonist, to which it is also referred this great Nolan fixation on children and a complicated parenting relationship. For the rest, we are facing the maximum expression of Nolanian cinema intended as a cinematic puzzle and technical-conceptual dexterity, where it is above all the ambition to overcome the rest, hitting a large number of objectives and missing others (it is not the film that will involve various audiences) but always remaining faithful to its own sophisticated nature of formal expression of an art that can be shaped according to a specific directorial creed. Christopher Nolan’s is to surprise and exalt, and Tenet does it very well.