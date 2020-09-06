Tenet: The most interesting theory about Robert Pattinson’s character, well explained

Share it:

Tenet by Christopher Nolan has given and is giving fans several surprises, including time travel, espionage and entropy reversals, yet a part of the audience was fascinated by a theory concerning Neil, the character played by Robert pattinson.

In fact, many fans are convinced that the protagonist’s right arm is actually the adult version of Max, the couple’s young son Kenneth Branagh e Elizabeth Debicki: but what is the evidence to support this thesis?

The first thing to come to mind is the fact that we don’t know exactly ‘when’ Neil will be recruited from the protagonist after the events of the film, which ends at the exact moment when the character of John David Washington watches the child go away with his mother after saving them from the consequences of the double-crosses of the operation. Moreover, On the contrary, Neil bed becomes Lien, which would stand for Maximilien (Max), and this seems to be one of the most damning ‘proofs’ used by those who want to give credit to this theory, according to which the Protagonist will convince Max (adult) to go back to do the job.

Another clue would be Neil’s accent (in the original version of the film) which would indicate an upper-middle-class past, but against the theory, however, there would be the age of the two characters: considering Neil a 34-year-old (like Pattinson) then the Protagonist should recruit Max at around 20 to settle the score based on the principles of inversion (Laurie Shepherd, who plays Max, is 10). It would seem a bit unusual age to embark on a mission back in time to help kill your father, but that’s not really the problem either.

The real problem is that the film itself never casts doubt on a possible relationship between Neil and Max, and indeed the interactions between Neil (the adult) and Kat (the one who should be his mother) are both few and even less sentimental. . There is never really a moment in the film that suggests that there is a bond between the two characters, that he knows that you are his mother or that she recognizes something familiar in him.

