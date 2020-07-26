Tenet, the European summer release of Nolan's film is increasingly certain: the new details

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As he writes today Variety, Warner Bros. would be contacting the various distributors and international partners to evaluate even more concretely a summer outing in Europe of Tenet of Christopher Nolanto be precise, at the end of August, the 26th of the month which has been the official launch date for a couple of weeks.

The site reports that to distributors of United Kingdom, France and Spain he was asked to plan a launch between 26 and 28 August. The dates at the moment are not confirmed, although the sources of Variety they indicate that these dialogues with European partners are proceeding very well and that the response has so far been positive. It is obviously understood that the study is aiming to distribute the film also in Asia, with the exhibitors and distributors in the areas concerned who plan to receive information about a new release date in the next few days.

It is worth noting, however, that the evolution of Coronavirus pandemic and the new outbreaks being developed almost everywhere in the areas mentioned above could change once again if the situation arises should get even worse. An exhibitor contacted by the studio, who asked Variety to remain anonymous, revealed that the turning point in favor of an international release of Tenet it was the reopening of Asian cinemas and the great success achieved by Peninsula, seuqel of Train to Busan, which grossed the beauty of $ 20.8 million over a weekend, stimulating the attention of Warner Bros.

We will see the evolution of the story, in the hope of being able to see Tenet in the room in a month.

Tenet sees in the cast John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki is Kenneth Branagh and follows the story of a secret operating agency fighting a mysterious Russian criminal to foil the Third World war, acting as if they were in a new one Cold War, only with weapons related to quantum mechanics and the manipulation of time to replace nuclear deterrence.

We leave you with the analysis of Tenet's trailer and the special on the Magic Square by SATOR. What do you think? Are you as curious as we are to see Nolan's new film? Let us know yours in the comments at the bottom of the news.