Tenet, still having trouble understanding this? A fantastic graphic scheme is here to help you out

We tried to explain Tenet in detail in our latest article, definitely wordy and to be read calmly, which is why, if you don’t have the time, desire or way to do it, here is that a web artist has seen fit to summarize the new puzzle of Christopher Nolan in a fantastic and precise graphic scheme.

Yes, this brings to mind the screens seen for Inception or Interstellar, and in any case it is not the only one that can already be found online. However, it seems to us the most concise, precise and clear to read just with the eyes, which is a nice achievement.

The plot is set in the near future, when a war of apocalyptic proportions threatens to throw humanity on the brink of extinction: armed with a single word – Tenet – the Protagonist is involved in a mission in the twilight world of international espionage, which will see him confront the mysterious Russian oligarch Andrei Sator to try to prevent the conflict.

It took the director five years to write the script after reflecting on the central ideas of Tenet for over a decade. Principal photography has taken place in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the UK and the US starting May 2019, with the director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema which shot in 70mm and IMAX. Co-produced by Emma Thomas, wife of Christopher Nolan and longtime partner, the film is a co-production between the UK and the US and stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine e Kenneth Branagh.

For more information, we refer you to Christopher Nolan’s exegesis on cinema and to the preview review of Tenet, strictly no-spoiler.