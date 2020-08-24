Tenet, Scott Derrickson bucking the trend: “Don’t go to the movies!”

Share it:

Tenet is the film that more than any other we have been desperately waiting for in this strange 2020. The release of the new masterpiece by Christopher Nolan it has been postponed several times but now it seems that its time has finally come. However, not everyone considers its vision advisable.

In a recent post on Twitter in fact Scott Derrickson, director of the first Doctor Strange and numerous other horror films, has advised American audiences against going to theaters to see Tenet or any other upcoming movie.

“Don’t go see Tenet or any other movie at the cinema. Well, I said it.”, tweeted Derrickson. In a post below, the director added that of course he was referring to his fellow Americans.

It is a message addressed to his followers for the purpose of avert the spread of new cases of Covid-19 given that the health situation in the United States is now totally out of control. In fact, cinemas like many other closed places could be an important vehicle for the propagation of the virus and therefore according to the director they should be totally avoided.

In the last few hours, however, thehype for Nolan’s new film, also thanks to the new spectacular trailer recently released. In Italy, the film will be available in cinemas starting from August 26 and already scary collections are announced. One element that will certainly make the film even more incredible is the soundtrack created by Travis Scott. According to the director of Inception, in fact, The Plan tells much more than we imagine about Tenet.

What will you do? Will you follow Scott Derrickson’s advice and avoid any cinema or will you jump into it as soon as the new long-awaited films come out? Let us know in the comments.