Tenet, Robert Pattinson shocked: 'It would take a degree to understand certain things!'

August 11, 2020
Lisa Durant
It is well known that Nolan likes intricate plots: from Memento to Interstellar, passing through Inception and The Prestige, the director of Dunkirk has always focused on intertwining aimed at confusing the viewer. With TenetHowever, things seem to have gotten slightly out of hand!

In fact, it seems that the script of the film with John David Washington sent the leading actors themselves into panic! This, at least, has been reported by Robert Pattinson: the former Twilight star has in fact admitted to having had quite a few problems in dealing with the script.

"When I first read it Christopher and Emma (Thomas, Tenet producer) asked me if I understood it correctly, because others had put a couple of hours more. And I said, 'Oh me ** a'. In the last week of filming I asked John David Washington for some basic information about my character and he was like, 'Wait, don't you know this?' But it is complicated! You have to try to solve the mystery just like your character does"Pattinson explained.

"Good part of the movie is worldbuilding exhibition stuff and it's a very dense story. And the script tries to make everything accessible to the layman. And it is really difficult to find the balance between the naturalness of dialogue and trying to be clear about the things that a degree would be needed to understand how it should be"concluded the actor.

Kenneth Branagh, meanwhile, explained what kind of film Tenet will be; Warner Bros. has instead clarified the possibility of distributing Tenet in streaming.

