Tenet, New Mutants, Mulan and the threat of piracy in Era Covid-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Contemporary civil society will also have suffered the blow of the lockdown, but the piracy did not stop even in the face of the pandemic, even taking advantage of the consequent complications of the cinema system to become even more popular. In the nearly seven months that forced exhibitors to close cinemas, streaming and premium video on demand they were sure tools of distributive evasion for the various majors, who have chosen to take the risk of a necessary but unwanted assistance to the pirates of the web, who in fact have found fertile ground in the fabric of digital platforms in which to plant their parasitic seeds.

While chains like AMC Theater risked bankruptcy (fortunately avoided, for now) and some studios reduced many of their revenues, piracy dominated, as indeed it has always done in the last decade.

It is one thing to get attached and enjoy the benefits of a healthy system, while it is another matter to continue to weaken an exhausted body that needs total and autonomous subsistence.

Nothing to do, however: nothing has changed, not even now that the cinema has returned to breathe a little more thanks to Tenet and The New Mutants, which a few days after their theatrical releases have already finished online in a pirate version.

Step back

Don’t get us wrong: while we do not in any way support piracy, which enjoys uncompromisingly the creative work of others, we understand the great cultural role which unfortunately holds in today’s digital-popular society, even in the face of some economic choices not so popular with the paying public.

Not everyone can afford a movie ticket, a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video o Disney+, Sky o Now TV, reason that pushes a good majority of future viewers to resort to illegal streaming or download, but the even more basic truth is that the free and immediate attract the audience.

Someone downloads relentlessly and in a totally disinterested way, others find full justification for their actions in going to the cinema anyway and in addition to buying hundreds of euros of home video products a year, but the sad reality is that by supporting an activity like this there is a risk of contributing to the total collapse of the world of the seventh art (and not only), drastically compromising the productive and creative capacity of small or large studios and authors.

It makes no sense, in short, in full it was Covid-19, take advantage of a loophole that is now no longer ignored even by those directly involved, which is really scary for many different reasons.

Primarily that of remove proceeds and therefore resources from the cinema in its generality, moreover letting pass the message that quality can be submitted to the vision itself for pure instant gratification, for an ephemeral satisfaction of one’s curiosity or one’s ego.

Net of the many discussions that may arise on this, with pros and cons and with everything an examination of the evolution of piracy from 2000 to today, know that illegal streaming or downloading – regardless of any possible rhetoric – takes away today more than ever lifeblood to the entire cinema system, tired from too many months of closure, ready only now to return slowly and with difficulty to full capacity.

Tenet by Christopher Nolan is a unique experience, cinematic in its entirety, reasoned to be lived to its fullest potential on the big screen and not in HDCam format taken with a smartphone.

It doesn’t make sense, it’s not respectful, it’s not fair.

The same goes for a movie that suffered from postponements and various complications such as The New Mutants, which deserves to be perhaps even despised but in the room, in the dark of a shared vision, in full compliance with anti-coronavirus regulations.

Mulan will unfortunately have a much more difficult life due to the high cost of Premier Access (21.99 euros) and the direct streaming output, which means high quality immediately and at no cost.

The advice is to wait until December, if you really are not interested in the early rental of the film (without limitations) and do not fall into the negative charm of piracy.

Now is the time to say no and try to contribute to the healing of the seventh art from paying spectators, with all the difficulties that will ensue.

The easiest way is not necessarily the right one. And if there is an important part of the cinematic future at stake, a little more effort to overcome the obstacle together is all for the better.