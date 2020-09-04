Tenet, Ludwig Goransson’s soundtrack finally available

Share it:

A week after Christopher Nolan’s amazing Tenet was released, Warner Bros. has finally released the entire, sensational and in its own way repulsive soundtrack to the film composed by Ludwig Goransson, a set of sounds, displacements, changes and power that gives the project an edge.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet among the inspiration for its title title from the homonymous word present in the Sator Square palindrome, the famous and recurring Latin inscription in the form of a magic square consisting of five words (SATOR, AREPO, TENET, OPERA, ROTAS) that form the same sentence when read from left to right, right to left, bottom to top or top to bottom.

The plot is set in the near future, when a war of apocalyptic proportions threatens to throw humanity on the brink of extinction: armed with a single word – Tenet – the Protagonist is involved in a mission in the twilight world of international espionage, which will see him confront the mysterious Russian oligarch Andrei Sator to try to prevent the conflict.

It took the director five years to write the script after reflecting on the central ideas of Tenet for over a decade. Principal photography has taken place in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the UK and the US starting May 2019, with the director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema which shot in 70mm and IMAX. Co-produced by Emma Thomas, wife of Christopher Nolan and longtime partner, the film is a co-production between the UK and the US and stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine e Kenneth Branagh.

