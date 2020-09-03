Tenet leader of the box office, he closes his first Italian week in the lead

Share it:

Despite the arrival online of a pirated version in bad resolution, Tenet di Christopher Nolan proves to be an unstoppable force in this first phase of the new era of the world box office thanks to a solid first week in terms of box office.

With a total of over $ 53 million raised internationally, the film with Robert Pattinson and John David Washington it has already earned the nickname of ‘savior’ of cinemas, which have been in difficulty for months due to the forced closure and the subsequent almost total absence of strong titles to attract the public.

Still lacking the help of key markets like China and the US, Tenet has managed to bring back to the cinema a percentage of the public that analysts did not believe possible, sending a strong signal for all the films coming out in the coming weeks, For example 007 No Time To Die, whose release just yesterday was officially confirmed for November 12 in Italy.

Christopher Nolan’s work has even the beautiful country was amazed, closing its first week with a total of 2.5 million euros and an impressive 352 thousand tickets sold. The pace is incredible: yesterday Tuesday 1 September, for example, Tenet it collected another 251 thousand euros, reaching a total of 2,522,311 million euros and 352,267 tickets torn off. The comparison with Dunkirk is merciless (in its first week of release the war-movie had grossed 4 million, and then closed at a total of almost 9 million) but it must be taken into account that today’s market is about 70% of its potential in terms of open cinemas, and 2017 revenues are down by -68.08%.

