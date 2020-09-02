Tenet, how Christopher Nolan changed time travel

Share it:

“We live in a twilight world.” We live there because we decided to adopt this type of impression, in the way we believe we can do. Cristopher Nolan has decided to ask himself an important question, which is the fulcrum of the whole Tenet story: is this the right perception? On a physical and mathematical level, yes, because entropy works in a certain way, because our actions generate effects and it is not the effects that generate our actions.

Yet if we tried to overturn everything we would find ourselves in front of a new perception of the facts, of the passage of time: it is us, in Nolan’s ultimate conception, to have decided to move forward, establishing that this was the forward. Our journey through time, however, has only just begun, and if you want to know more, you just have to read our Tenet review.

We also warn of the presence of some small spoilers in the article, so if you haven’t seen the film yet, we recommend that you go to the theater to retrieve it.

Back in time: how travel was used

Time travel has always fascinated most filmmakers, becoming a subject of great study.

There are those who have sought its humorous meaning, such as Robert Zemeckis in Back to the Future, a trilogy that also respected Wells’s law of having a device that is able to displace a person from one point of time to another. In this case, it was DeLorean that acted as a link, allowing Marty McFly and Doc Brown to make their journey into the past and then into the future.

He had provided an alternative to the transfer of the detached soul from the body Days of a future past, with Wolverine being sent into his’ 70s self thanks to Kitty Pryde’s powers, so he doesn’t run the risk of an encounter between the two bodies.

But if we wanted to look into our house we could not fail to mention the most famous of Italian time travel, that of Massimo Troisi and Roberto Benigni in We just have to cry in 1984, a transfer in the fifteenth century that occurs in a completely random and fortuitous way, perhaps because it was ardently desired by Benigni, who hoped to stop Columbus and prevent him from discovering America, the birthplace of the boy who would later destroy his sister’s heart .

Much more recently, Dark e The Umbrella Academy they decided to play with time travel.

Above all, the series taken from the homonymous comics by Gerard Way boasts the power of one of the brothers of the academy who can easily move in space and time, without running into the problems of meeting himself older and also undergoing, consequently, a rejuvenation of one’s body.

Christopher Nolan himself made it his own workhorse, going to use time travel as the fulcrum of his latest films, changing their perception and conception, always trying to innovate to rise from the aforementioned mare magnum.

He had to rely on theories that came from physicists and experts who have made time their subject of study, going to dissect those elements that are typical of analyzes and experiments that dance on the very thin edge that divides science from philosophy.

There are many ideas and Nolan, for Tenet, has decided to collect only one, making it explode in his script.

Time is just a perception

Among the many theories that psychology has gone to analyze in the course of history, we find one linked to the inversion of the judgment on the order of time itself.

There are numerous experimental results that suggest that the order of the actions preceding the effects can be reversed: imagine, therefore, the bullet not being fired, but returning to the magazine, or into the hand of The Protagonist before he has it. dropped.

Although Tenet urges us not to ask ourselves questions, but thinking of intuition, we certainly cannot escape the desire to better understand how the director wanted to graft in us this persistent doubt about the perception we have of the passage of time.

An aspect that, until now, had never been put under our noses, having limited ourselves, in the filmography mentioned above, to a comings and goings between eras and simple years marked on the calendar.

Nolan has always had a very high level of time fetishism: just think of his filmography, which winked in a very coherent way at its dilation or overlapping.

Let’s go back to the beginning, a Following, when the director wished fragment the time to your liking in what was the protagonist’s mind in numerous flashbacks. An almost cathartic path, which cleanses the psyche, unlike what happens to Leonard Shelby who in Memento it is totally destroyed by the passage of time.

Following lived on a non-linear progression, Memento instead he has to endure fragmentation: Shelby suffers from a disorder that allows him to have very limited lucid moments, of a total quarter of an hour, which combined with the art of editing create a hallucinogenic trip.

Then you get to Inception, with Nolan who decides to dive into the dream, building different spaces of time, all circular.

The desire to create circles is born, which brings the end back to join the beginning, just like done in a lot of Tenet scenes, which close together thanks to a detail sown before, like the pendant hanging from Neil’s backpack.

In Inception time moves according to relative logics within those oneiric microcosms which then have an effective value on the real level.

From here you get to the graft, then going to insert an idea into the dream substrate that will then have an impact, like a butterfly effect, on the person’s phase of total cognition.

The temporal deconstruction therefore allows a manipulation of the individual, with time it becomes a weapon in the hands of anyone who can manage it in their own interest.

In Interstellar, on the other hand, the question is much more sentimental, because time becomes an invincible and unbeatable force: depending on the position in which the characters find themselves, there is a different perception of it.

It is a great first step towards Tenet, because we are already beginning to think about the perception that each of us has of the same time, which remains, in effect, an infinite unity difficult to separate and objectify.

Cooper’s present, in Interstellar, represents the past for his daughter, despite the fact that the two are living the same simultaneity.

Man becomes master of time

The evolution of the path ends with the possibility, finally, to go and manipulate anything. Because if in Inception there was talk of manipulation of the individual with a graft from the dream world, in Interstellar of perception of time itself, with Tenet you finally have the opportunity to change the general impression of events.

On the other hand, the Protagonist, like Neil, can manipulate the temporal dimension, so as to influence the progress of time itself, which ends up being managed by anticipating its effects, in order to know the actions that originated them.

It is a bizarre path, but only in this way Nolan comes to destroy the concept of time travel, because we no longer speak of displacement, that is no longer the goal.

As the director himself had specified, in Tenet we speak of perception.

The process of fragmentation of the passage of time is generated by the protagonists of the film themselves, who thus become its creators, without having to passively perceive what time has decided to make them believe and experience.

Nolan’s filmography thus becomes a great one evolution of man in the relationship with time, starting with the need to be its slave and ending its master, so much so that it can be used to avert a Third World War.

What is most fascinating is how Nolan came to think about the inversion of entropy, of that force that brings the system from an initial to a final state, but this time in reverse.

Going therefore to renew that collaboration with Kip Thorne, the Nobel Prize for physics in 2017 who had already joined Nolan on Interstellar, the director decides not to trivialize inverted entropy as if it were a journey back in time, but rather a reversal.

Hence yet another question arises: assuming Nolan is telling us that ours is a wrong perception of the passage of time, or that at least it could be, the our vision is consequently only partial, approximate.

The same path that the celestial vault takes is the child of a particular perspective that we have.

From here to imagine that a bullet can return to the magazine instead of being fired from the gun, it goes by, of course, on the other hand we are talking about a pure science fiction film, but in the meantime Nolan cannot fail to have grafted a different concept into us, atypical, on what is the perception of the world itself and its time.