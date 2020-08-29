Tenet, here’s where you’ve seen the stars of Nolan’s film before

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Like any self-respecting Christopher Nolan film too Tenet features a packed cast of top-tier stars: in case any of you don’t remember where you’ve seen this or that face before, anyway, here’s a handy guide to the most famous roles of the actors in the director’s latest film. Inception.

Let’s start with the best known face, that of Robert pattinson: you will surely remember him as Edward Cullen in Twilight, but over the years ours has stood out for respectable proofs in films such as Cosmopolis, Maps to the Stars, Like Water for Elephants and the recent The Lighthouse .

John David Washington instead rose to prominence a couple of years ago with Spike Lee’s excellent BlaKkKlansman, but he also offered a noteworthy proof in the subsequent Old Man & the Gun; Kenneth Branagh needs no introduction: his most famous rehearsals are undoubtedly those in the role of Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express and Gilderoy Allock in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

We remember Elizabeth Debicki above all for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, while we will soon see her in the role of Princess Diana in The Crown; Himesh Patel instead, he recently starred in Danny Boyle’s not excessively acclaimed Yesterday. Cast aside, meanwhile, in Italy for Tenet it was a debut with a bang; on the other hand, according to Sir Michael Caine, Tenet is the best action movie ever. Could it be true?