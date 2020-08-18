Tenet, here's what Warner claims to cash in at the cinema with Nolan's film

Share it:

A new report arrived in these hours from IndieWire has shed light on the expectations that the Warner Bros. has against Tenet, the first big blockbuster of a summer 2020 that has been orphaned by the usual blockbusters.

According to IndieWire, Warner Bros mentioned Tenet in an email addressed to cinema owners: the goal would be to obtain "63% for all weeks of commitment"during the film's theatrical run, a significant figure because it is much higher than the average. Typically, the theater / studio split is closer to 50 and 50 at the end of a movie run, with the studio winning a higher percentage in the collection of the first weekend.

Now, however, in the light of the room's restart, Warner Bros seems to want to ask for a bigger slice and from the studio's point of view it's understandable: the production budget of Tenet is about $ 200 million, and the film will have to earn a hefty amount just to break even in the budget. With the reopening of theaters there will also be a number of health protocols in place, including limited audience attendance, which obviously will have an impact on the amount of money a film can collect. Warner Bros is attempting to recover the lost money by demanding a higher percentage from the ticket sales of Tenet, and movie owners sadly have no choice but to accept these terms. Exhibitors find themselves in a desperate position after the lockdown and have no leverage to negotiate a fairer deal.

