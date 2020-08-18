Entertainment

Tenet, here's what Warner claims to cash in at the cinema with Nolan's film

August 18, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

A new report arrived in these hours from IndieWire has shed light on the expectations that the Warner Bros. has against Tenet, the first big blockbuster of a summer 2020 that has been orphaned by the usual blockbusters.

According to IndieWire, Warner Bros mentioned Tenet in an email addressed to cinema owners: the goal would be to obtain "63% for all weeks of commitment"during the film's theatrical run, a significant figure because it is much higher than the average. Typically, the theater / studio split is closer to 50 and 50 at the end of a movie run, with the studio winning a higher percentage in the collection of the first weekend.

Now, however, in the light of the room's restart, Warner Bros seems to want to ask for a bigger slice and from the studio's point of view it's understandable: the production budget of Tenet is about $ 200 million, and the film will have to earn a hefty amount just to break even in the budget. With the reopening of theaters there will also be a number of health protocols in place, including limited audience attendance, which obviously will have an impact on the amount of money a film can collect. Warner Bros is attempting to recover the lost money by demanding a higher percentage from the ticket sales of Tenet, and movie owners sadly have no choice but to accept these terms. Exhibitors find themselves in a desperate position after the lockdown and have no leverage to negotiate a fairer deal.

READ:  The Dark Knight and the somewhat bizarre marketing gimmick to promote the film

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that Tenet will arrive in Italy next week starting from 26 August. For other insights: here is the preview of Tenet hidden in Inception; also, recover our exegesis on Christopher Nolan's cinema.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.