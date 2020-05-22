Tenet, here’s the cryptic teaser: the official trailer with Robert Pattinson will arrive today!

Share it:

Tenet, the new film was written and directed by Christopher Nolan, was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated feature films of the year even before the Coronavirus, and since the release calendar was completely revolutionized after the pandemic, today it remains one of the few works to be released.

That’s why the new teaser – which you can find in an unofficial way at the bottom of the article – has sparked the expectation of the fans: as we had confirmed a few days ago, the second trailer of Tenet is in the pipeline and in fact, Wednesday night in the USA has aired a new TV spot which, showing fragments of new scenes, proclaims that a trailer will arrive “tomorrow”, which means that the public will be able to wait for it online by Thursday 21 May.

It is also interesting to note that the TV commercial also proclaims that the film “is coming to theaters” however without a specific release date. This could be the first indication of a potential change in the film’s release date, although at the time of this writing the blockbuster with Robert Pattinson and John David Washington is still scheduled for July 16th.

In recent weeks it has emerged that the one to bring Tenet to the cinema this summer is a real crusade for Nolan, which is struggling to enforce the film’s predetermined release date: we hope that the trailer to be released in the next few hours will provide more information about it, while cinemas are slowly starting to open all over the world.