Tenet, here is the spectacular final trailer on the notes of the Travis Scott song

After the positive reception of international critics, the expected Tenet di Christopher Nolan is finally preparing to debut in theaters around the world. Here is the final trailer released in these hours by Warner Bros.

In the video, which you can see above, the track “The Plan” made by Travis Scott specifically for the spy thriller and now available on YouTube. This is the new official synopsis: “John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action, Tenet. Armed with one word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist travels through a twilight world of international espionage in a mission that will lead him to discover something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion. ”

In addition to Washington, the film stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Kenneth Branagh and the inevitable Michael Caine in his seventh collaboration with the director of The Dark Knight.

Tenet, we remember, will arrive in Italian cinemas next August 26, over a week ahead of the overseas release. For other insights, we refer you to Travis Scott’s previews on Tenet’s “inexplicable” plot.