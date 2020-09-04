Tenet, good start also in China for Nolan: it conquers 50% of the total market

Share it:

Tenet, the new film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, made a good debut in China, opening directly to the top of the local box office alongside Chinese film The Eight Hundred.

From 19:00 on opening day the film with John David Washington and Robert Pattinson had earned RMB 50 million ($ 7.31 million), according to Ent Group’s China Box Office service. Including previews of the previous days, the total amounts to 54 million RMB (about 8 million dollars), equivalent to a 50% share of the day’s total revenues of the Chinese box office, in turn obtained by 43% of the screens available nationwide.

Chinese cinemas operate with physical distance restrictions which currently limit the seating capacity to 50% of any auditorium. Maoyan, one of China’s two largest film ticketing companies, has also offered a statistical forecast based on a combination of actual sales, early bookings, user ratings and marketing activities. Till now Tenet was warmly received by the public and local critics, and Maoyan reports that 71% of the 7,000 users who rated the movie on its site gave it a rating of 9 or even a 10 out of 10, for an average score of 8.7. Users of the rival ticketing platform Taopiaopiao awarded it a score of 8.9, while those of the Douban movie fan site awarded it a score of 8.2.

The response of the public will be fundamental for the tenitura of the film, which in these hours is preparing to open also in the United States.

