Tenet, composer Ludwig Göransson speaks: "An experience to live in the cinema"

Fresh from the excellent success obtained by the soundtracks of The Mandalorian is Black Panther, the latter also awarded with the Oscar, the Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson in recent months he has been busy with the realization of the music of Tenet, the new and highly anticipated spy thriller by Christopher Nolan.

"I started working on it a year ago, so I had already moved on and luckily we were able to complete it" Göransson explained during a recent interview with Deadline. "Most of the music we created for this film I could compose in my studio and on the computer. I actually took the studio home, and worked out of my bedroom for three months. In the end it was fine. "

Like many before him, from protagonist John David Washington to co-star Robert Pattinson, the composer has commended Nolan's work anticipating the complexity of the Tenet plot: "It was certainly interesting to see how everything developed, and of all the projects I work on this is certainly an experience that you have to live in the cinema. Every time I saw this film it blew me away. There are so many levels, and so many things to absorb. I can't wait to see people's reaction. "

The film, we remember, will finally debut in Italian cinemas on August 26th. Meanwhile, Kenneth Branagh has called Tenet an intellectual action blockbuster.