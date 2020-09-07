Tenet close to 150 million: will Christopher Nolan’s film save cinema?

Share it:

A week after its release Tenet was leading the Italian box office, but how is the new creature of Christopher Nolan internationally?

The second week of Tenet closes with approx 147 million dollars, collected in various countries of the world. However, an important market remains the American one, where in just four days it has grossed 20 million: it is currently the film with the greatest distribution in the United States.

In America it is estimated that about 70% of the theaters are reopened, even if the turnout absolutely cannot be compared to the pre-pandemic period, given that the situation is still very complicated. The analysts and owners of the various cinemas, interviewed by The Wrap, they claimed that 20 million is a good result considering the blow suffered in the last period.

In this regard, Warner Bros. said it was happy with the efforts made: “Our entertainment partners have gone to great lengths to ensure a safe return to the room, and we applaud and support their efforts. Viewers are thrilled to be able to enjoy movies the way they should be seen (on the big screen), and Tenet is the perfect movie to welcome them back“.

Obviously we are far from the stratospheric takings of productions such as Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars or other movies that have made box office history by grossing billions, but it still seems that the cinema is ready to recover. Meanwhile, we found out what Nolan’s favorite take for his film was. If you haven’t done so yet, we recommend that you read the Tenet review.